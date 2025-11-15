Patriots could be without Milton Williams for multiple games

The ankle injury suffered by Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams on Thursday night may prove to be a significant one.

Williams could miss multiple weeks, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Multiple weeks would mean missing at least next week’s game against the Bengals and then the following week’s game against the Giants. After that the Patriots are on their bye.

The Patriots made Williams a big priority in free agency after he played a big role in helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl last season. Williams signed a four-year, $104 million contract with New England at the start of free agency in March.

Williams has started all 11 games for the Patriots this season.