nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Patriots could be without Milton Williams for multiple games

  
Published November 15, 2025 12:57 PM

The ankle injury suffered by Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams on Thursday night may prove to be a significant one.

Williams could miss multiple weeks, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Multiple weeks would mean missing at least next week’s game against the Bengals and then the following week’s game against the Giants. After that the Patriots are on their bye.

The Patriots made Williams a big priority in free agency after he played a big role in helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl last season. Williams signed a four-year, $104 million contract with New England at the start of free agency in March.

Williams has started all 11 games for the Patriots this season.