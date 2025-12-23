 Skip navigation
Patriots designate Milton Williams for return from IR

  
December 23, 2025

The Patriots could be getting a key piece of their defensive line back in time for the playoffs.

They designated defensive tackle Milton Williams for return from injured reserve on Tuesday. Williams will have a three-week window to practice with the team and can be activated at any point in that span.

Williams has missed the last four games with an ankle injury.

The Patriots signed Williams to a four-year contract shortly after free agency got underway in March. He started the first 11 games of the season and posted 27 tackles and 3.5 sacks in those contests.

Left tackle Will Campbell remains on injured reserve and will become eligible to be designated for return next week.