Patriots, Dolphins, Steelers vying for final AFC playoff spot
Published January 8, 2023 12:50 AM
nbc_pft_billsmovingforward_230106
Mike Florio and Peter King react to Josh Allen's and Sean McDermott's press conference comments, and preview Sunday's AFC East showdown against the New England Patriots.
Six of the seven AFC playoff berths have been earned, and three teams are still competing for the seventh and final spot in the playoffs: New England, Miami and Pittsburgh.
Here are the scenarios for today’s season finale:
If the Patriots beat the Bills, the Patriots are in the playoffs.
If the Patriots lose and the Dolphins beat the Jets, the Dolphins are in the playoffs.
If the Patriots and Dolphins both lose and the Steelers beat the Browns, the Steelers are in the playoffs.
If the Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers all lose, the Patriots are in the playoffs.
Whoever emerges among the Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers will be the No. 7 seed in the AFC and will be on the road against the No. 2 seed (either Buffalo or Cincinnati) next weekend.