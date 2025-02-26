 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_harmonintv_250226.jpg
Harmon still ‘haunted’ by Oregon’s Rose Bowl loss
nbc_pft_macdonaldintv_250226.jpg
Macdonald reacts to receiving NFLPA coaching grade
nbc_ffhh_shakirchubb_250226.jpg
Fantasy implications of Chubb hitting open market

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots give Davon Godchaux permission to seek a trade

  
Published February 26, 2025 04:03 PM

It looks like defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is on his way out in New England.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots have given Godchaux permission to talk to other teams about a possible trade. Godchaux signed a two-year extension through the 2026 season last year, but the team is changing gears defensively and that appears to have led to the open door in New England.

Godchaux has a base salary of $4 million and a cap hit of $8.333 million for the coming season.

Godchaux has appeared in every game for the Patriots over the past four seasons. He has 250 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those contests.