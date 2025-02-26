Patriots give Davon Godchaux permission to seek a trade

It looks like defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is on his way out in New England.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots have given Godchaux permission to talk to other teams about a possible trade. Godchaux signed a two-year extension through the 2026 season last year, but the team is changing gears defensively and that appears to have led to the open door in New England.

Godchaux has a base salary of $4 million and a cap hit of $8.333 million for the coming season.

Godchaux has appeared in every game for the Patriots over the past four seasons. He has 250 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those contests.