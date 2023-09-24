Patriots hold off Jets for first win of season

The Jets found themselves with a chance to pull out their second miracle win of the year at the end of Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but their prayers were not answered this time.

Zach Wilson’s Hail Mary on the final play of regulation was batted in the direction of wide receiver Randall Cobb, but he couldn’t corral the ball while stumbling toward the end zone. The incompletion meant the Patriots left the field with a 15-10 win and a 1-2 record on the season.

Wilson struggled for most of the day, but was able to put together a solid drive in the fourth quarter that resulted in a touchdown by fullback Nick Bawden. That cut the score to 13-10, but the Jets found themselves in need of a touchdown after Wilson was sacked in the end zone by Matthew Judon. The Jets defense got the ball back to the offense twice more, but Wilson couldn’t generate any more offensive momentum.

The quarterback ended the day 18-of-36 for 157 yards and avoided an interception for the first time this season. The lack of turnovers didn’t stop the home crowd from booing Wilson and it won’t stop renewed questions about whether the Jets should find themselves another option with Aaron Rodgers out for the season. The Patriots couldn’t put the game out of reach despite the Jets’ offensive ineptitude and it’s hard to see future games playing out all that differently.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was 15-of-29 for 201 yards and a touchdown while Ezekiel Elliott and Rhamondre Stevenson combined to run 35 times for 139 yards on a wet day in New Jersey. Judon had a pair of sacks and rookie kicker Chad Ryland hit a 51-yard field goal in the second half after missing a pair of long kicks in the first half.

That field goal was all the points the Patriots offense generated in the final 30 minutes, but it turned out to be enough. New England will try for another win in Dallas next weekend while the Jets will play host to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.