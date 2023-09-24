Patriots lead Jets 10-3 after a rainy half at MetLife Stadium

There’s been a steady rain at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon and the wet conditions have affected both teams, but the Patriots have done enough to head into the locker room with a 10-3 halftime lead.

Mac Jones hit tight end Pharaoh Brown for a 58-yard touchdown, but the Patriots were not able to extend their lead before halftime. Kicker Chad Ryland missed a 57-yard field goal as time expired in the third quarter and it looked like a poor snap contributed to the miss. Ryland missed another field goal in the rain after a shaky snap and the wet field has also led to a lot of slipping for players on both teams.

Jones is 9-of-18 for 142 yards and Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is 5-of-10 for 29 yards. That effort has led to boos from the home crowd and the Jets’ lone scoring drive saw them run eight straight times before Wilson hit wide receiver Garrett Wilson for a short gain. That set the Jets up with a fourth-and-two, but they elected to kick a field goal rather than go for it.

Greg Zuerlein hit from 52 yards out to get the Jets on the board and provide a flicker of hope for the rest of the day. Wilson will need to make some serious adjustments for that to get much brighter.