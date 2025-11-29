 Skip navigation
Patriots list Harold Landry as questionable, rule out Jared Wilson

  
Published November 29, 2025 05:35 PM

The Patriots have released their final injury report for Monday night’s game against the Giants.

Edge rusher Harold Landry will carry a questionable designation into the game. Landry has a knee injury and missed two days of practice before returning on a limited basis on Saturday.

Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (chest) is also in the questionable category after a limited practice on Saturday.

The Patriots ruled out left guard Jared Wilson with the ankle injury he suffered last Sunday. Left tackle Will Campbell landed on injured reserve earlier this week, so New England will have a pair of backups on that side of the line on Monday.

Special teamer Brendan Schooler (ankle) is the only other Patriots player who has been ruled out this week.