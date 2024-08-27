 Skip navigation
Patriots make their moves to get to 53 players

  
Published August 27, 2024 04:41 PM

The Patriots have made their first roster cuts to 53 without Bill Belichick working for the team since 1999.

Released were safety Joshuah Bledsoe, tackle Kellen Diesch, offensive lineman Liam Fornadel, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, running back Kevin Harris, running back Terrell Jennings, linebacker Kobe Jones, receiver Matt Landers, guard Atonio Mafi, defensive end Jotham Russell, kicker Chad Ryland, safety A.J. Thomas, cornerback Shaun Wade, receiver David Wallis, tight end Mitchell Wilcox, and quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Left on the Physically Unable to Perform list were receiver Kendrick Bourne, guard Cole Strange, and linebacker Sione Takitaki. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore is on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List (designated to return) and offensive lineman Calvin Anderson, safety Marte Mapu (designated to return) and defensive tackle Armon Watts have landed on injured reserve.

The Patriots officially have retained three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, for now: Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, and Joe Milton III.