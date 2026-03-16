Patriots name Terrell Williams assistant head coach as they finalize 2026 staff

The Patriots have announced Terrell Williams’s title for the 2026 season.

Williams will be the team’s assistant head coach with Zak Kuhr moving up to the defensive coordinator role. Williams opened last season as the coordinator, but took a medical leave while battling cancer.

The Patriots also announced a few other coaching moves on Monday. They have promoted defensive assistant Vinny DePalma to replace Kuhr as the team’s inside linebackers coach. They have hired offensive assistant Charles London, offensive line assistant Jonathan Decoster, and defensive assistant B.J. Edmonds.

In addition to DePalma and Edmonds, Kuhr will be joined on the defensive side by secondary coach Scott Booker, cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton, defensive line coach Clinton McMillan, defensive assistant Kevin Richardson, and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will work with London, Decoster, tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Thomas Brown, running backs coach Tony Dews, wide receivers coach Todd Downing, quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant, assistant offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling, offensive assistant Chuckie Keeton, offensive assistant Riley Larkin, and offensive line coach Doug Marrone.

Head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff will also include special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer, vice president of football operations and strategy John Streicher, assistant special teams coach Tom Quinn, director of coaching analytics Ekene Olekanma, and director of sports performance Frank Piraino. Deron Mayo, Brian McDonough, and Brandon Martuccio make up the strength and conditioning staff.