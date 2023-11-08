Patriots OL coach Adrian Klemm “out a little while” for health-related reasons

Patriots offensive line coach Adrian Klemm will be away from the team indefinitely.

Head coach Bill Belichick announced at a Wednesday press conference that Klemm will be “out a little while” for health-related reasons. Belichick said he wouldn’t have any other comment about someone’s medical condition.

Klemm joined the Patriots staff this year after stints in the same job with the Steelers, the University of Oregon, UCLA, and SMU. Klemm was also a Patriots second-round pick in 2000 and played for Belichick through the 2024 season.

Billy Yates will take on Klemm’s responsibilities during his absence. Yates has been the assistant offensive line coach in New England since 2021.