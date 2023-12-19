Patriots place Cole Strange on injured reserve

The Patriots placed offensive lineman Cole Strange on injured reserve Monday, the team announced.

Strange, a first-round pick in 2022, injured his left knee in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and was carted off the field.

He started 10 games at left guard for the Patriots in 2023.

Fifth-round rookie Atonio Mafi replaced Strange.

Strange had a knee injury in training camp that lingered into the regular season. He was inactive for four of the first six games but had started the past eight games.