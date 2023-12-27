Patriots place Rhamondre Stevenson on IR

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson did not appear on the team’s injury report Wednesday, but it is not because he has recovered from his ankle injury ahead of this weekend’s game against the Bills.

Stevenson has been placed on injured reserve, which means that his 2023 season is over. Stevenson has missed the last three games because of the injury.

The 2021 fourth-round pick ran 156 times for 619 yards and four touchdowns in 12 appearances this season. He also caught 38 passes for 238 yards.

Left tackle Trent Brown (illness), safety Jalen Mills (concussion), and safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) were on the injury report and none of them participated in practice.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), defensive back Myles Bryant (chest), tight end Hunter Henry (knee), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (illness), cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee), special teamer Matthew Slater (hamstring), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), and cornerback Shaun Wade (hip) were all limited participants. Tackle Tyron Wheatley (knee) is the only player on the report as a full participant.

