Patriots players’ late-night party gets Boston restaurant in hot water

Some Patriots players celebrated their AFC Championship win, once they finally returned to snowbound Boston. It was bound to create a problem for the owner of their chosen establishment.

Via NBC10 in Boston, the owner of Boston’s Estella on Temple Place blames a citation for “after-hours liquor sales, unauthorized entertainment and indoor smoking” on a private party involving members of the Patriots.

At a hearing held last Friday by the Mayor’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Licensing, owner Helder George Brandao admitted that rules were broken. He apologized, explaining that it was a “difficult situation involving ‘entitled people.’”

“We accept full responsibility for this matter,” Brandao told NBC10. “We are currently conducting an internal review to ensure this does not happen again. We have no further statement at this time while we focus on our resolution efforts.”

A police report explained that officers responded to a noise complaint at 2:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 27. From the article posted by NBC10: “When they arrived, they found a private party going on in the basement of the restaurant. Officers noted that people were drinking and they smelled marijuana. They said security briefly blocked their access on the stairs and that several women who were nude or wearing bikinis ran toward the kitchen area. Officers also noticed several large hookahs in the room.”

The Monday night/early Tuesday timeline makes sense. The Patriots stayed in Denver until the day after their 10-7 victory in the AFC Championship, because of the weather.

Brandao said during the hearing that the group brought their own entertainment and alcohol. He also said that he tried to get them to wrap things up.

On Thursday morning, the Boston Licensing Board will determine the sanctions, if any.