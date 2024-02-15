Patriots, Raiders, other teams release statements of support for Chiefs, Kansas City

Several teams have released statements supporting the Chiefs and the Kansas City community.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, the Kansas City community, and Chiefs Kingdom,” statements from the Steelers and Commanders read.

The Broncos, Jaguars, Vikings, Rams and Panthers offered a similar sentiment.

The Patriots’ statement was longer, reading, “On a day that is meant to bring a city and a community together in triumph and celebration, we are deeply saddened and our hearts break for the victims, their families and the entirety of Chiefs Kingdom following the horrific tragedy and senseless violence that occurred at today’s victory parade. We will continue to hold the Chiefs, Kansas City and the entire region in our hearts during this time.”

The Raiders wrote that the team’s “thoughts are with the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans following the senseless violence at today’s parade. We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy.”

The Jets said, “We are saddened to learn of the senseless loss of life today following the Chiefs championship parade. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the entire Kansas City community.”

The Ravens earlier posted a message of support.