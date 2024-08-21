Patriots release Mike Purcell

Veteran defensive tackle Mike Purcell will not be part of the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster this season.

The Patriots announced that they have released Purcell on Wednesday. They did not sign anyone to the 90-man roster and will have to get down to 53 players by next Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Purcell signed with the team on August 1. He played 65 games for the Broncos over the last five seasons and recorded 166 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries. Purcell spent his first three NFL seasons with the 49ers.

Christian Barmore has been out since developing blood clots early in training camp, which leaves Davon Godchaux, Jeremiah Pharms, Daniel Ekuale, Trysten Hill, Armon Watts, Sam Roberts, and Josiah Bronson in the mix at defensive tackle.