 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkrookierecyds_240821.jpg
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
nbc_csu_robinson_240821.jpg
Projecting Robinson’s role in Cardinals’ defense
nbc_csu_harrisonjr_240821.jpg
ARI will plan ‘entire offense’ around Harrison Jr.

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkrookierecyds_240821.jpg
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
nbc_csu_robinson_240821.jpg
Projecting Robinson’s role in Cardinals’ defense
nbc_csu_harrisonjr_240821.jpg
ARI will plan ‘entire offense’ around Harrison Jr.

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots release Mike Purcell

  
Published August 21, 2024 04:31 PM

Veteran defensive tackle Mike Purcell will not be part of the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster this season.

The Patriots announced that they have released Purcell on Wednesday. They did not sign anyone to the 90-man roster and will have to get down to 53 players by next Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Purcell signed with the team on August 1. He played 65 games for the Broncos over the last five seasons and recorded 166 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries. Purcell spent his first three NFL seasons with the 49ers.

Christian Barmore has been out since developing blood clots early in training camp, which leaves Davon Godchaux, Jeremiah Pharms, Daniel Ekuale, Trysten Hill, Armon Watts, Sam Roberts, and Josiah Bronson in the mix at defensive tackle.