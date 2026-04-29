Patriots rookie QB Behren Morton is older than Drake Maye, but knows he can learn from him

Patriots seventh-round draft pick Behren Morton is the new guy in New England’s quarterback room, but he’s not the young guy.

The 24-year-old Morton is older than the 23-year-old Drake Maye, and the two have known each other since they both went to the Elite 11 event as high school quarterbacks.

“We were Elite 11 finalists. We went to Tennessee,” Morton said, via MassLive.com. “I got to know him there. He’s a great dude. He’s a young guy that I can learn from. Obviously had a tremendous season last year. So getting to learn from him this year.”

Morton said he also wants to learn from Tommy DeVito, who at 27 is the old guy in the Patriots’ quarterback room. But Morton knows the quarterback room revolves around Maye, and Morton will do whatever he has to do to support the starter.

“I’m really looking forward to picking his brain about what he’s done in the league so far. He’s been very successful this last year. So I’m going to do whatever it takes,” Morton said. “If he needs a coffee from Starbucks, I’m there for Drake. Whatever he needs throughout this process, I’m here for him.”

Morton believes he’s going to help both Maye and DeVito as all three of them grow into their primes.

“I’m fired up to be there,” Morton said. “I’m a competitor. I’m going to elevate the room for sure. And I’m going to do whatever it takes to make this organization better.”

Morton is walking into a young quarterback room, but one where he can learn a lot.