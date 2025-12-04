Patriots running back Tre’Veyon Henderson named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

Patriots running back Tre’Veyon Henderson is the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November.

After a slow start to his rookie season, Henderson has become a major playmaker in the Patriots’ offense, leading all NFL rookies with five touchdowns and 102.8 scrimmage yards per game in November.

With touchdowns of 55 and 69 yards in Week 10, Henderson became just the fourth rookie in NFL history to have multiple 50-yard rushing touchdowns in the same game.

The last Patriot to be named Offensive Rookie of the Month was Mac Jones in November of 2021.

With the Patriots leading the race for the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, Henderson is making New England very glad it took Henderson with the 38th pick in the draft.