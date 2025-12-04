 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_larvsaz_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Rams vs. Cardinals

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_larvsaz_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Rams vs. Cardinals

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots running back Tre’Veyon Henderson named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

  
Published December 4, 2025 12:49 PM

Patriots running back Tre’Veyon Henderson is the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November.

After a slow start to his rookie season, Henderson has become a major playmaker in the Patriots’ offense, leading all NFL rookies with five touchdowns and 102.8 scrimmage yards per game in November.

With touchdowns of 55 and 69 yards in Week 10, Henderson became just the fourth rookie in NFL history to have multiple 50-yard rushing touchdowns in the same game.

The last Patriot to be named Offensive Rookie of the Month was Mac Jones in November of 2021.

With the Patriots leading the race for the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, Henderson is making New England very glad it took Henderson with the 38th pick in the draft.