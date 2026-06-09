 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_260609.jpg
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
GettyImages-2278486909.jpg
All eyes on Murray and McCarthy in QB competition
nbc_pft_kayshonboutte_260609.jpg
What is Boutte’s future with the Patriots?

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_260609.jpg
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
GettyImages-2278486909.jpg
All eyes on Murray and McCarthy in QB competition
nbc_pft_kayshonboutte_260609.jpg
What is Boutte’s future with the Patriots?

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots second-rounder Gabe Jacas is not signed and not at minicamp

  
Published June 9, 2026 12:59 PM

The Patriots are holding their mandatory minicamp this week, but one of their top picks from the 2026 draft is not taking part.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that second-round pick Gabe Jacas is not with the team. Jacas is not signed, but other draft picks who have yet to sign contracts with their teams have participated in offseason work after signing an injury protection waiver.

Vrabel declined to say why Jacas is not with the team this week, but did refer to the edge rusher having a medical procedure of some kind this offseason.

Jacas had 11 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss during his final season at Illinois.