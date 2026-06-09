Patriots second-rounder Gabe Jacas is not signed and not at minicamp

The Patriots are holding their mandatory minicamp this week, but one of their top picks from the 2026 draft is not taking part.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that second-round pick Gabe Jacas is not with the team. Jacas is not signed, but other draft picks who have yet to sign contracts with their teams have participated in offseason work after signing an injury protection waiver.

Vrabel declined to say why Jacas is not with the team this week, but did refer to the edge rusher having a medical procedure of some kind this offseason.

Jacas had 11 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss during his final season at Illinois.