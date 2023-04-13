 Skip navigation
Patriots sign Trace McSorley

  
Published April 13, 2023 12:40 PM
The Patriots have added another quarterback into the mix.

New England has signed Trace McSorley, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

McSorley was most recently with the Cardinals, appearing in six games for the club last season with one start. He completed 54.2 percent of his passes for 412 yards with no touchdowns and five interceptions.

The quarterback began his career with the Ravens as a sixth-round pick in 2019. He played in three regular season games for Baltimore, throwing the only touchdown of his career with the club in 2020.

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien recruited McSorley to Penn State when O’Brien was the program’s head coach. But McSorley never played under O’Brien, as he left Penn State to become the Texans head coach in 2014.

New England also has Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe on the roster at QB.