Patriots sign WR Phil Lutz, waive DT Isaiah Iton

The Patriots have made a pair of roster moves on Monday.

New England announced the club has signed receiver Phil Lutz and waived defensive tackle Isaiah Iton with an injury designation.

Lutz finished his collegiate career at Delaware, catching 59 passes for 1,071 yards with 12 touchdowns over two seasons. He had participated in New England’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Iton had joined the Patriots in the spring after spending last season with the Titans. He was released by Tennessee in April.