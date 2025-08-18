 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots sign WR Phil Lutz, waive DT Isaiah Iton

  
Published August 18, 2025 05:12 PM

The Patriots have made a pair of roster moves on Monday.

New England announced the club has signed receiver Phil Lutz and waived defensive tackle Isaiah Iton with an injury designation.

Lutz finished his collegiate career at Delaware, catching 59 passes for 1,071 yards with 12 touchdowns over two seasons. He had participated in New England’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Iton had joined the Patriots in the spring after spending last season with the Titans. He was released by Tennessee in April.