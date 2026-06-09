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Patriots to hold 13 open training camp practices

  
Published June 9, 2026 10:09 AM

The Patriots have announced their schedule for this summer’s training camp.

The team will report to camp on July 24 and their first practice will be held the next day. It will also be the first of 13 training camp practices that will be open to the public.

Patriots fans eager to get a glimpse of wide receiver A.J. Brown and other new additions will also be able to attend practices on July 26-28, July 30-31, August 1, August 3-4, and August 7.

The final three open practices of the summer will be joint sessions with other teams. They’ll practice with the Colts on August 11 before an August 13 preseason game and the Pats will also host the Eagles on August 19 and 20. Their final preseason game will be at Gillette Stadium on August 22.