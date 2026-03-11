 Skip navigation
Patriots to release Anfernee Jennings

  
Published March 11, 2026 09:17 AM

The Patriots will have a very different look on the edges of their defense in 2026.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they will release Anfernee Jennings on Wednesday. K’Lavon Chaisson is also set to sign with the Commanders, which leaves incoming free agent Dre’Mont Jones and the returning Harold Landry as the top players on the depth chart in New England.

Releasing Jennings will clear over $3.8 million in cap space for the Patriots.

Jennings was a 2020 third-round pick and he appeared in 75 games over the last six seasons, although he missed all of the 2021 season while on injured reserve. He had 217 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in that action.