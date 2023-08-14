Patriots to sign Carson Wells

New England is adding another linebacker.

According to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, the Patriots are signing Carson Wells.

Wells entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Bengals last year after playing his college ball at Colorado. But he did not make the club’s 53-man roster.

He then spent time in the XFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Wells previously had a tryout with the Patriots in June.

With a full roster, New England will have to make a corresponding move to officially add Wells.