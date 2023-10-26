Patriots to sign Jalen Reagor to 53-player roster

Patriots wide receiver Jalen Reagor is getting bumped up to the 53-player roster.

Reagor, who had been on the practice squad, is signing to the active roster, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 24-year-old Reagor has already played in two games for the Patriots this season as a practice-squad call-up. In Sunday’s win over the Bills he picked up a first down with an 11-yard catch.

A first-round pick of the Eagles in 2020, Reagor was a major disappointment in Philadelphia and was traded to the Vikings for a seventh-round draft pick. He lasted a year in Minnesota before he was released after the preseason this year, and he’s been on the Patriots’ practice squad since.