Patriots to start search for head of football operations

The Patriots did not hire a new head of personnel after parting ways with Bill Belichick after the 2023 season, but the process to find a new football operations chief is now set to begin.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the team is moving forward with a search for someone to fill that role. It’s not clear whether that person will be their General Manager or if there will be another title in mind in New England.

Director of scouting Eliot Wolf has served as the de facto General Manager since Belichick’s departure and will likely be a candidate for the role, but NFL rules don’t allow for the team to hire him right away. They will have to interview two external minority candidates in order to satisfy the Rooney Rule.

It’s the first time the Patriots have held a search for someone to fill the job since hiring Belichick to fill both the head coach and personnel openings in 2000.