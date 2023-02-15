Patriots waive Tae Hayes, Kristian Wilkerson, Quinn Nordin

The Patriots have made a few roster moves to begin the offseason.

New England has waived defensive back Tae Hayes, receiver Kristian Wilkerson, and kicker Quinn Nordin, according to Wednesday’s personnel notice.

Hayes appeared in two games for the Patriots in 2022 after playing five for the Panthers. He recorded three tackles in 32 defensive snaps.

Wilkerson caught four passes for 42 yards with a pair of touchdowns back in 2021, playing 67 offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps in three games with one start.

Nordin has been with the Patriots for the last two seasons but has not appeared in a regular-season game. He was waived with a non-football injury designation last June and reverted to the team’s IR after he cleared waivers.