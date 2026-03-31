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Patriots will exercise Christian Gonzalez’s fifth-year option but working for a long-term deal

  
Published March 31, 2026 01:01 PM

The Patriots will exercise the fifth-year option on Christian Gonzalez’s contract, according to coach Mike Vrabel, but the team is negotiating a long-term extension for the cornerback.

Gonzalez would make $18.1 million for the 2027 season on the fifth-year option.

“Yes,” Vrabel said about picking up Gonzalez’s option, via Mark Daniels of masslive.com. “If we haven’t picked it up, we should pick it up.”

Exercising the fifth-year option was a foregone conclusion, but the Patriots want Gonzalez signed beyond 2027.

“We want to make sure that we draft extremely well, and then we identify the guys that we want to keep with us and that have earned long-term extensions with us,” Vrabel said. “And Christian, Gonzo is certainly one of those players, but I can’t comment on the negotiations.”

Gonzalez, the 17th overall pick in 2023, made second-team All-Pro in 2024 and the Pro Bowl in 2025. He has totaled 145 tackles, two interceptions, 24 pass breakups and a sack in three seasons.