Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte arrested for sports betting violations

Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been arrested in Louisiana for sports gambling violations.

The Louisiana State Police said in a release on Thursday that Boutte faces one felony count of computer fraud and one misdemeanor count of gaming prohibited for persons under 21. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish jail on Thursday for those charges and the release notes that more charges could follow.

Per the report, an online gambling company informed law enforcement in July 2023 of wagers made by a prohibited person. An investigation found that Boutte placed more than 8,900 bets between April 6, 2022 and May 7, 2023. Boutte turned 21 on May 7, 2023 and is accused of using an alias to circumvent the law requiring bettors to be 21.

At least 17 of the wagers Boutte allegedly placed were on NCAA football games and at least six were on LSU football games.

Boutte was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2023 draft. That took place on April 29, 2023, so Boutte may also be facing NFL discipline as a result of the criminal charges he faces in Louisiana.