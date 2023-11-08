Paulson Adebo named the NFC defensive player of the week

Cornerback Paulson Adebo played a big role in helping the Saints move to 5-4 last Sunday.

Adebo stuffed the stat sheet during the Saints’ 24-17 win over the Bears. Adebo intercepted quarterback Tyson Bagent twice, recorded seven tackles and broke up three passes while forcing and recovering a fumble over the course of the afternoon.

The NFL made Adebo the NFC defensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. It’s the first time Adebo has taken the honors.

The interceptions doubled Adebo’s total in seven appearances this season and he now leads the NFL with a career-high 11 passes defensed. His four interceptions are also a new single-season best and the Saints will continue to rely on Adebo as they push for an NFC South title.