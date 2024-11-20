Penalty glitch on final play of Seahawks-49ers impacted Deebo Samuel reception prop

On the last play of the Seahawks-49ers game, a catch that became not a catch kept those who bet the over on Deebo Samuels’s receptions prop from cashing in.

A reader sent the game footage and the NFL’s official explanation of the play. Referee Brad Rodgers explained that an offensive pass interference penalty on the 49ers had been declined, ending the game. The NFL’s game book said the play was nullified by the penalty.

Samuels had a 4.5 catch over-under. With the play, he had five receptions. Without it, he had four.

We asked the NFL to explain the situation. Here’s what the league said: “As per NFL scoring rules, when an offensive foul occurs on the last play of a half and the offensive team gains yardage on the play, the play is nullified in its entirety. There is no declining of a penalty. The half or game is over. The announcement was incorrect as it should have declared the game over instead of saying the penalty was declined.”

It obviously didn’t impact the outcome of the game. But anyone who had Samuel going over 4.5 catches believed incorrectly that they lost.

Here’s hoping that no one who had Samuel under 4.5 tore up their tickets.