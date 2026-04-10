Penner Sports Group becomes largest minority owner of MLB’s Colorado Rockies

Broncos owners Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner are expanding their footprint in Denver sports.

The Penner Sports Group, the family entity of the Penners, has become the largest minority owner of MLB’s Colorado Rockies, the team announced on Friday.

Rockies majority owners, Dick Monfort and Charlie Monfort, will continue to run the team with Walker Monfort leading day-to-day operations as team president.

“We are excited to expand our commitment to the Denver sports community through a minority partnership with the Colorado Rockies,” the Penners said in a statement, via Thomas Harding of MLB.com. “This investment from Penner Sports Group reflects our deep appreciation for what the Rockies mean to this region, the passion of their fans and our confidence in the future of the franchise.

“Our family’s had such a positive experience with the Broncos, reinforcing our interest in partnering with another team in this dynamic sports market. We’ve enjoyed getting to know the Monforts and are grateful to join Dick and Charlie in the Rockies’ ownership group along with the other partners.

“While our focus remains firmly on the Broncos, we look forward to being supportive, long-term partners of the Rockies and Major League Baseball.”

The Penners officially bought the Broncos in Aug. 2022.