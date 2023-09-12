Pete Carroll: DK Metcalf is fiery, but has to manage his emotions

The Seahawks had a slim chance of pulling off a comeback late in their Week One loss to the Rams and they got even longer thanks to wide receiver DK Metcalf losing control at the end of a play.

Metcalf laid out Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon away from the play with just under five minutes left to play in the game and wound up with a taunting penalty after Witherspoon and his teammates took issue with the hit. The 15-yard foul was the latest in a long run of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for the receiver and it pushed the limited comeback hopes out of sight for Seattle.

During an appearance on Seattle Sports 710AM on Monday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that it also led to a meeting with the wideout about his need to control his emotions on the field.

“DK and I talked for a long time last night about [how] that’s not what we can allow to happen because that means that they can control him and get after him,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “So, he has to elevate above that. So it’s a challenge. This is nothing new. DK’s been an emotional, feisty, fiery player since the day he got here, and that is who he is. But he has to also manage that so they don’t take advantage of it.”

The 30-13 loss to the Rams showed there’s plenty for the Seahawks to clean up heading into Week Two and Metcalf’s penchant for shooting himself and the team in the foot is on the list.