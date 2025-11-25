Pete Carroll: Gave Chip Kelly a lot of leeway, but it hasn’t gotten right, we can do better

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has now moved on from two coordinators this season after firing Chip Kelly following Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

In his Monday press conference, Carroll told reporters that he gave Kelly a lot of leeway because of Kelly’s extensive experience as an offensive play-caller. But in the end, it’s clear that Carroll and Kelly’s offensive philosophies did not match.

"[H]e had such a phenomenal season coming out of Ohio State last year that we wanted to give him his due and all that,” Carroll said, via Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s trying to get everybody connected with, really, the approach and the philosophy that I’ve stood for for a long time. … We gave our guys a lot of leeway because of the respect we have for the coaches, but it just hasn’t quite gotten right and I think we can do better.”

Through 11 games, the Raiders rank No. 30 in yards and No. 31 in points scored. Quarterback Geno Smith leads the league with 13 interceptions and was overwhelmed by pressure in the club’s loss to Cleveland on Sunday, getting sacked 10 times.

Plus, Ashton Jeanty has averaged just 3.6 yards per carry, rushing for 604 yards with four touchdowns in his first 11 career games.

Carroll is turning to Greg Olson to lead the offense. While this is Olson’s third stint as Raiders OC, he also is more familiar with Carroll as the head coach had him on staff with the Seahawks in 2023.

“He knows me inside and out and I think it’s a really fortunate opportunity that we have a guy that has that much background to step into this role,” Carroll said. “I’ve been doing it this way for a lot of years and it’s a winning formula if you play good defense and you kick the ball well. … And so, we’re trying to get that, and we just have not captured it. And so, this is what this move is about.”