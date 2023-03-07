 Skip navigation
Pete Carroll: Geno Smith is “gambling a little bit on himself” with new deal

  
Published March 7, 2023 07:52 AM
nbc_pft_genosmithcontract_230307
March 7, 2023 08:18 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Geno Smith has earned his three-year deal worth $105 million, especially after stepping up as a leader last season, and question if Seattle will look to draft a QB.

When Geno Smith’s new deal with the Seahawks was first reported on Monday, word was that the agreement was on a three-year deal worth $105 million but Tuesday brought some new details to light.

Smith’s contract is for three years, but $75 million is in salary and another $30 million is available in incentives . During a Tuesday appearance on Seattle Sports 710 AM, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed that the deal is “heavily structured” that way and that Smith is “gambling a little bit on himself” in a deal that Carroll characterized as a positive one for the team.

“It’s a good deal for the club , a really good message to everybody on the outside that this is a good place and things are going in the right direction and we’re fired up about it,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Carroll said getting the extension done now allows the team to fully plan for the rest of the offseason because they “knocked the big one in the boat.” Carroll also signaled the direction the team is looking with those moves when he answered “heck yeah ” to being asked if the team can with the Super Bowl with Smith.

Smith will likely have a good shot at capturing those incentives if the Seahawks have that kind of success and that would make the deal a winning one all around in Seattle.