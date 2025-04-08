 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ufl_250408.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL players out of UF
nbc_pft_sanders_250408.jpg
Saints emerge as favorites to draft Sanders
nbc_pft_travodds_250408.jpg
Hunter moves ahead of Carter in No. 2 pick odds

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ufl_250408.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL players out of UF
nbc_pft_sanders_250408.jpg
Saints emerge as favorites to draft Sanders
nbc_pft_travodds_250408.jpg
Hunter moves ahead of Carter in No. 2 pick odds

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pete Carroll has continued to teach his USC class, with plenty of celebrity guests

  
Published April 8, 2025 02:08 PM

Pete Carroll has a new job. He’s still committed to his old job.

As explained by Sam Farmer and Gary Klein of the L.A. Times, Carroll has continued to teach a class at USC. “The Game is Life” has three more weekly sessions for its collection of 56 students. More than 300 applied.

Carroll also has enlisted celebrity guests, including Steve Kerr, Jason Sudeikis, and Rainn Wilson (a/k/a Dwight Schrute).

“I said I was going to be here for them and see it through,” Carroll told the Times. “I was committed and stayed committed. I didn’t let anything get in the way of that.”

Carroll has missed only one class. It happened when he was at the Scouting Combine. He still honored his commitment, via Zoom.

The article also includes plenty of praise for Carroll from his student. Elina Khoshnevis said the class “completely changed my life.” She added this: “From the start, Pete has the ability to make you feel seen and heard. He’s the type of person I’m never going to forget in my life. Ever. More than any professor, any class. I will never forget the knowledge that he’s shared in that space and beyond.”

USC’s loss is the Raiders’ gain. While talent continues to be a challenge, the Raiders have one of the top coaches in the league — and it’s no stretch to think he’ll have an immediate impact.