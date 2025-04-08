Pete Carroll has continued to teach his USC class, with plenty of celebrity guests

Pete Carroll has a new job. He’s still committed to his old job.

As explained by Sam Farmer and Gary Klein of the L.A. Times, Carroll has continued to teach a class at USC. “The Game is Life” has three more weekly sessions for its collection of 56 students. More than 300 applied.

Carroll also has enlisted celebrity guests, including Steve Kerr, Jason Sudeikis, and Rainn Wilson (a/k/a Dwight Schrute).

“I said I was going to be here for them and see it through,” Carroll told the Times. “I was committed and stayed committed. I didn’t let anything get in the way of that.”

Carroll has missed only one class. It happened when he was at the Scouting Combine. He still honored his commitment, via Zoom.

The article also includes plenty of praise for Carroll from his student. Elina Khoshnevis said the class “completely changed my life.” She added this: “From the start, Pete has the ability to make you feel seen and heard. He’s the type of person I’m never going to forget in my life. Ever. More than any professor, any class. I will never forget the knowledge that he’s shared in that space and beyond.”

USC’s loss is the Raiders’ gain. While talent continues to be a challenge, the Raiders have one of the top coaches in the league — and it’s no stretch to think he’ll have an immediate impact.