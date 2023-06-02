 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pete Carroll updates status of his injured first rounders

  
Published June 2, 2023 05:41 AM

Seattle had two first-round picks in 2023. Both showed up for rookie minicamp with hamstring issues from the offseason.

On Thursday, coach Pete Carroll provided an update on the status of both cornerback Devon Witherspoon and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (pictured).

“Jaxon, he’s a little bit ahead of Spoon in that he’s doing a little bit more now,” Carroll told reporters. “You saw Jaxon had full speed reps today. These guys have been getting all of the walkthrough periods. They’re accumulating tons of plays. It’s a big part of this format for us, so those guys are really getting the learning down.

“I’m not worried about that at all. Spoon, he’s not quite ready to really push it. He’s had a ton of work though. Both these guys have looked great. They both have shown their awareness. First off, their awareness, their comfort with the game and understanding, they make it look right. It’s been really easy to tell that from what we’ve gotten done. But I think next week, and even tomorrow we’ll see more out of Spoon, and we’ll just keep going. If it all worked out today with Jaxon, we’re in good shape to keep adding on.”

The goal for both will be to have them ready for training camp and, ultimately, Week One. Both are expected to make an impact right away. If the Seahawks are going to challenge the 49ers for NFC West supremacy, they’ll need it.