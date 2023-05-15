 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Peter Skoronski played guard and tackle at rookie minicamp

  
Published May 15, 2023 05:10 AM

Peter Skoronski’s work as a tackle at Northwestern led the Titans to make him the 11th overall pick in this year’s draft, but he’s not a sure thing to wind up in that position for the AFC South club.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, there was talk of Skoronski moving inside to guard because the position might be a better fit given his short arms and skills as a run blocker at the collegiate level. At rookie minicamp this weekend, Skoronski took reps at both positions to begin his transition to the professional ranks.

“I’m working multiple positions, both inside and outside ,” Skoronski said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “Overall I’m just trying to learn schematically. I think that helps me for just being able to change around positions and help the team wherever I’m playing.”

The Titans signed tackle Andre Dillard and guard Daniel Brunskill as free agents this offseason and they drafted tackle Jaelyn Duncan in the sixth round, so there’s a lot for them to sort out on the offensive line before the fall.It’s a good bet that any group they settle on is going to include Skoronski in a prominent role.