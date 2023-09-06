Peyton Manning struggles to find willing subjects for Season 2 of ‘Quarterback’

Quarterback, the documentary series that chronicled the lives of three NFL quarterbacks last season, is a hit on Netflix. But Peyton Manning, one of the show’s executive producers, says it’s been a struggle to get Season 2 off the ground.

Manning told the Hollywood Reporter that he is working hard at getting the right group of quarterbacks to participate in another season of the show, but most of them are telling him they don’t want camera crews following them around all season.

“I’d love for someone to call us back and say, ‘I want to do it.’ I had three starting quarterbacks tell me no yesterday, so I’m swallowing my pride,” Manning said.

Last season the show featured Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. Manning said he hoped Mahomes winning league MVP and Super Bowl MVP would send a signal that the show brings good vibes, but other quarterbacks haven’t bought it.

“I think maybe some guys are thinking that it is going to be a distraction, even though I told a couple of them, ‘I guarantee you’ll win the Super Bowl like Mahomes if you do it,’” Manning said.

Manning said that his Omaha Productions company actually tried to do Quarterback two years ago but ran into the same problem of quarterbacks not wanting to be on the show.

“I’ll be perfectly honest: We cast the net out to a lot of quarterbacks,” Manning said. “We tried to do it two years ago and couldn’t get anybody to say yes.”

The show was an entertaining look at the NFL’s most important position, and fans will be well-served by a second season — if Manning can convince anyone to do it.