 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PFT Live returns Monday, heads to Indy for Tuesday and Wednesday

  
Published February 26, 2023 07:51 AM
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_230224
February 24, 2023 01:32 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine why it is vital for the Packers to get an accurate sense of where Aaron Rodgers stands before conversations develop at the Scouting Combine.

The hiatus ends in the morning. And there won’t be much of a post-vacation break-in period.

PFT Live returns Monday morning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Peacock and SiriusXM 85. Then, after the show ends at 9:00 a.m. ET, we’re heading to Indianapolis.

From the Scouting Combine, we’ll have two days of shows, at a special time and of a special duration. On Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll be broadcasting for three hours live -- from noon to 3:00 p.m. ET.

We’ll be joined by plenty of coaches and General Managers during our time in Indianapolis, with the goal of having loose, fun, and informative conversations, plus other guests.

So we’ll see you in the morning from our usual spot, and then we’ll see you from Indianapolis on Tuesday and Wednesday.