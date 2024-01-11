PFT’s 2023 NFL comeback player of the year: Joe Flacco

It was presumed by many that, if Bills safety Damar Hamlin played at all in 2023, he’d been the comeback player of the year. That was before Hamlin participated in only 17 defensive snaps for the entire season.

It remains to be seen whether that secures the official AP/NFL comeback player of the year award for Hamlin. At PFT, it did not. At PFT, the award goes to Browns quarterback Joe Flacco.

Flacco wasn’t even on a team until November 20. He went 4-1 as a starter, cementing a playoff berth for the Browns. He threw for 1,616 yards in five starts, an average of 323.2 yards per game. Still, his eight interceptions in five games project to more than 27 for a full season. Commanders quarterback Sam Howell led the league with 21 in 17 games.

That’s not to say I didn’t vote for Flacco as the winner (OK, I didn’t). But under the purely democratic process I’ve employed this year, it’s Flacco.

Hamlin finished in second place, followed by Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finished fourth.