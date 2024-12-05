PFT’s Week 14 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms

Week 13 was lucky, for both of us.

I went 14-2 straight up, and Simms was 15-1.

Against the spread, I was 12-4. He was 9-7.

For the year, I’m 134-61 straight up; he’s 131-64. Against the spread, I’m at 115-77-3. He’s 979-5-3.

This week, we disagree on three games straight up, and four against the spread.

For all Week 14 picks, scroll away.

Packers at Lions (-3.5)

The Lions have too many defensive injuries. But not enough (as I see it) to fall to a division rival at home.

Florio: Lions, 31-28.

Simms: Packers, 30-27.

Jets at Dolphins (-6)

The Dolphins know how to beat bad teams. And the Jets are a bad team.

Florio: Dolphins, 31-20.

Simms: Dolphins, 27-17.

Falcons at Vikings (-5.5)

It’s the Kirk Cousins comeback. Can he rebound? Yes, but not enough to win.

Florio: Vikings, 24-21.

Simms: Vikings, 24-20.

Saints (-4.5) at Giants

It’s not quite Tommy Cutlets, but Darren Rizzi is coming back to New Jersey. We’re split on whether he’ll leave with a win.

Florio: Giants, 20-17.

Simms: Saints, 20-17.

Panthers at Eagles (-12.5)

The Eagles keep chasing the Lions for the top seed in the NFC.

Florio: Eagles, 31-13.

Simms: Eagles, 34-13.

Browns at Steelers (-6.5)

The Browns haven’t won a regular-season game in Pittsburgh since 2003. The streak continues.

Florio: Steeler, 27-20.

Simms: Steelers, 28-24.

Raiders at Buccaneers (-6.5)

The Bucs can finish the day in first place in the NFC South.

Florio: Buccaneers, 30-21.

Simms: Buccaneers, 24-21.

Jaguars at Titans (-3.5)

If you bet on this game, you really do have a problem.

Florio: Titans, 17-13.

Simms: Titans, 23-20.

Seahawks at Cardinals (-2.5)

It’s desperation time for the Cardinals.

Florio: Cardinals, 20-17.

Simms: Cardinals, 20-17.

Bills (-3.5) at Rams

The Rams’ window might be getting more narrow.

Florio: Bills, 30-24.

Simms: Bills, 31-27.

Bears at 49ers (-4)

Chicago gets an interim coach bump, but not enough of one.

Florio: 49ers, 24-23.

Simms: 49ers, 22-17.

Chargers at Chiefs (-4)

The Chargers lack the offensive firepower, for now, to outscore the Chiefs in K.C. Chris disagrees.

Florio: Chiefs, 17-16.

Simms: Chargers, 24-20.

Bengals (-5.5) at Cowboys

The Bengals are likely cooked, but they still have enough to take down the Cowboys.

Florio: Bengal, 30-23.

Simms: Bengals, 30-20.