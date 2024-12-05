PFT’s Week 14 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
Week 13 was lucky, for both of us.
I went 14-2 straight up, and Simms was 15-1.
Against the spread, I was 12-4. He was 9-7.
For the year, I’m 134-61 straight up; he’s 131-64. Against the spread, I’m at 115-77-3. He’s 979-5-3.
This week, we disagree on three games straight up, and four against the spread.
For all Week 14 picks, scroll away.
Packers at Lions (-3.5)
The Lions have too many defensive injuries. But not enough (as I see it) to fall to a division rival at home.
Florio: Lions, 31-28.
Simms: Packers, 30-27.
Jets at Dolphins (-6)
The Dolphins know how to beat bad teams. And the Jets are a bad team.
Florio: Dolphins, 31-20.
Simms: Dolphins, 27-17.
Falcons at Vikings (-5.5)
It’s the Kirk Cousins comeback. Can he rebound? Yes, but not enough to win.
Florio: Vikings, 24-21.
Simms: Vikings, 24-20.
Saints (-4.5) at Giants
It’s not quite Tommy Cutlets, but Darren Rizzi is coming back to New Jersey. We’re split on whether he’ll leave with a win.
Florio: Giants, 20-17.
Simms: Saints, 20-17.
Panthers at Eagles (-12.5)
The Eagles keep chasing the Lions for the top seed in the NFC.
Florio: Eagles, 31-13.
Simms: Eagles, 34-13.
Browns at Steelers (-6.5)
The Browns haven’t won a regular-season game in Pittsburgh since 2003. The streak continues.
Florio: Steeler, 27-20.
Simms: Steelers, 28-24.
Raiders at Buccaneers (-6.5)
The Bucs can finish the day in first place in the NFC South.
Florio: Buccaneers, 30-21.
Simms: Buccaneers, 24-21.
Jaguars at Titans (-3.5)
If you bet on this game, you really do have a problem.
Florio: Titans, 17-13.
Simms: Titans, 23-20.
Seahawks at Cardinals (-2.5)
It’s desperation time for the Cardinals.
Florio: Cardinals, 20-17.
Simms: Cardinals, 20-17.
Bills (-3.5) at Rams
The Rams’ window might be getting more narrow.
Florio: Bills, 30-24.
Simms: Bills, 31-27.
Bears at 49ers (-4)
Chicago gets an interim coach bump, but not enough of one.
Florio: 49ers, 24-23.
Simms: 49ers, 22-17.
Chargers at Chiefs (-4)
The Chargers lack the offensive firepower, for now, to outscore the Chiefs in K.C. Chris disagrees.
Florio: Chiefs, 17-16.
Simms: Chargers, 24-20.
Bengals (-5.5) at Cowboys
The Bengals are likely cooked, but they still have enough to take down the Cowboys.
Florio: Bengal, 30-23.
Simms: Bengals, 30-20.