Phidarian Mathis returns to practice with Commanders

The Commanders will be getting defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis back at practice this week.

The team announced that Mathis has been designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Mathis was placed on the list after the cut to 53 players because of a calf injury and will now have 21 days to practice with the team before a decision must be made about adding him to the active roster.

Mathis can be activated at any point in that window.

The Commanders selected Mathis in the second round of the 2022 draft and he missed the rest of his rookie season after tearing the meniscus in his knee during his first NFL game.