Phil Emery retires from Falcons; Anthony Robinson leaves for Titans

  
Published May 12, 2023 12:06 PM

The Falcons have announced changes to their scouting staff.

Senior personnel executive Phil Emery, a veteran of 23 NFL seasons, announced his retirement Friday. He spent the past eight seasons with the Falcons.

“Phil has impacted so many during his career, and he’ll undoubtedly have a lasting effect on us,” Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot said in a statement. “We’re highly appreciative of what he’s brought to the organization throughout the years and wish him well in retirement.

Emery had two stints with the Falcons, serving as the director of scouting for the team from 2004-08. He re-joined the Falcons as a national scout in 2016 before being promoted to senior personal executive in 2021.

He was the Bears’ General Manager from 2012-14 and was director of scouting for the Chiefs from 2009-11.

The Falcons also announced Anthony Robinson, the team’s director of college scouting, is leaving to become the Titans’ assistant G.M.

Senior pro scout Rob Kisiel is departing for Arizona to serve as the assistant director of player personnel for the Cardinals.

“Anthony and Rob also both made an impact on the organization during our time working together,” Fontenot said. “A-Rob has been a constant for the Falcons, remaining loyal to the team, while Rob quickly made an effort to not only perform at a high level, but develop those around him.”