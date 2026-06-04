Philadelphia Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner wins 2026 Terez Paylor Emerging Writer Award

Olivia Reiner, an Eagles beat writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer, was named the 2026 Terez A. Paylor Emerging Writer Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Reiner, the seventh Paylor Award winner, is the first person affiliated with the Philadelphia Inquirer to receive the award.

The Paylor Award recognizes a young NFL writer who carries on the legacy of Paylor through his or her work ethic, professionalism, and dedication to the craft and commitment to improving diversity in NFL media. Paylor, the former Yahoo! Sports and Kansas City Star football writer, died in 2021 at the age of 37.

Reiner joined the Philadelphia Inquirer as the Eagles beat reporter in 2023. Before she joined the Eagles beat, she was the Flyers beat reporter at the Inquirer from 2021-23, earning NSMA Pennsylvania Sportswriter of the Year honors in 2023.

From 2019-21, she worked as a sports multimedia reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, where she covered the Packers, Brewers and Bucks. Her video coverage of the Packers earned 2019 APSE top-10 honors. She also covered the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for USA Today.

The other 2026 finalists for the Paylor Award were Ashley Bastock (cleveland.com/Cleveland Plain Dealer) and Giana Han (Baltimore Banner).