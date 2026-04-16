Pittsburgh hotel occupancy is at 60 percent for draft weekend

Draft week has become, in recent years, alternative facts week.

The NFL wants the annual reality road show to feel like a big deal, and one way to do that is to maximize the number of attendees for the three-day event.

There’s a gap between the eye-popping figures the league pushes and reality. One tangible piece of evidence in that regard comes via a recent report from KDKA.

Officially, Pittsburgh expects official attendance for the 2026 draft to land in the range of 500,000 to 800,000. Per KDKA, the city’s 19,000 hotel rooms were at only 60 percent occupancy for draft weekend.

KDKA also reports that the daily attendance will be in the range of 100,000 to 200,000.

The difference comes from the fact that the NFL stacks the three days together to get the total. If the same person attends every day of the draft, that’s three — not one.

It goes beyond that. For each day of the draft, any person who exits the perimeter and re-enters the perimeter gets counted again.

Case in point. Last year in Green Bay, 205,000 attended the first day of the draft. For Friday, it fell to 175,000. By Saturday, however, the number exploded to 220,000, more than Thursday night.

Anyone who watched the draft knows that far more people attended on Thursday night than on Saturday. On Saturday, however, when the final four rounds tend to never end, people come and go throughout the course of the day. Each time they exit and re-enter the draft perimeter, the same person gets counted again.

All that said, the draft is still a big deal. But 500,000 to 800,000 sounds a hell of a lot better than 100,000 to 200,000 — even though 100,000 to 200,000 still sounds pretty good.