 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_thill_260320.jpg
Rosenhaus: Hill on track to start 2026 season
nbc_pft_minmccarthy_260320.jpg
Is McCarthy long for Minnesota?
nbc_pft_vikingsbackupqb_260320.jpg
Who is the odd man out in Vikings QB room?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_thill_260320.jpg
Rosenhaus: Hill on track to start 2026 season
nbc_pft_minmccarthy_260320.jpg
Is McCarthy long for Minnesota?
nbc_pft_vikingsbackupqb_260320.jpg
Who is the odd man out in Vikings QB room?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Plenty of empty seats at Fanatics Flag Football Classic

  
Published March 21, 2026 04:13 PM

Who would have thought Tom Brady’s comeback would attract such a small crowd?

Still and broadcast images from the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic show plenty of empty seats at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

It’s no surprise. First, the event was moved to L.A. only recently. Second, it’s not tackle football. Third, it’s not football season.

The UFL deals with the same problem, which is why the UFL has moved most of its teams to soccer stadiums, not football stadiums.

Then again, BMO Stadium is a soccer stadium. And much of the upper deck has been covered by tarps. And it’s still far from full.

At a time when the NFL is trying hard to lean into flag football, there’s still a lot of work to do to get football fans to do the same.

Today’s event could help the effort.