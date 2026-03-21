Plenty of empty seats at Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Who would have thought Tom Brady’s comeback would attract such a small crowd?

Still and broadcast images from the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic show plenty of empty seats at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

It’s no surprise. First, the event was moved to L.A. only recently. Second, it’s not tackle football. Third, it’s not football season.

The UFL deals with the same problem, which is why the UFL has moved most of its teams to soccer stadiums, not football stadiums.

Then again, BMO Stadium is a soccer stadium. And much of the upper deck has been covered by tarps. And it’s still far from full.

At a time when the NFL is trying hard to lean into flag football, there’s still a lot of work to do to get football fans to do the same.

Today’s event could help the effort.