Plenty of undrafted players got bigger guarantees than some drafted players will get

For plenty of players, it’s good to be drafted. For more than a few, it’s better to be not drafted.

Several players have agreed to terms as undrafted free agents on contracts that will include greater guarantees than drafted players received.

Per a league source, the following players (so far) will receive $200,000 or more on three-year UDFA contracts: tackle Ryan Schernecke ($282,500 from the Giants), cornerback Thaddeus Dixon ($282,500 from the Giants), guard Caden Barnett ($277,500 from the Bears), quarterback Jalon Daniels ($272,500 from the Buccaneers), tackle Alan Herron ($272,500 from the Saints), tight end Quentin Moore ($270,000 from the Commanders), safety Bishop Fitzgerald ($267,500 from the Titans), defensive lineman Aian Keenaaina ($267,500 from the Lions), linebacker Lander Barton ($264,500 from the Chargers), receiver Caulin Lacy ($258,000 from the Jets), receiver Eric Rivers ($250,000 from the Buccaneers), and cornerback Elijah Culp ($247,500 from the Cardinals).

Last year, Steelers quarterback Will Howard (taken 185th overall in round six) received a greater guarantee than $247,500. All later picks received less, via the usual slotting process.

Nine others have gotten guarantees in excess of $100,00.

For the players getting in excess of $200,000 in guarantees, it’s better to be not drafted than to be taken late in round six or in round seven. For starters, they have much greater guarantees. Also, their contracts cover three years not four, giving them a path to restricted free agency. Finally, they got to choose their teams, not the other way around.