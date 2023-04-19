 Skip navigation
Police report says Michael Jefferson was hit by a suspected impaired driver

  
Published April 19, 2023 12:58 AM
Michael Jefferson, the 2023 NFL draft prospect who required several surgeries after a car crash this month, was hit by a suspected impaired driver, the police report says.

The 55-year-old man who died when his car ran head-on into Jefferson’s car appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs , according to TMZ.com. The same report says police do not believe Jefferson was impaired.

A wide receiver from Louisiana, Jefferson had 51 catches for 810 yards and seven touchdowns last season and was invited to the Shrine Bowl and the Scouting Combine, and he appeared likely to be drafted before the crash.

It is not clear what Jefferson’s current medical situation is or how soon he might be able to recover well enough to return to the football field.