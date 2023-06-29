Police report says Tyreek Hill offered alleged assault victim $200

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill apparently realized the error of his ways, and he reportedly tried to promptly rectify it.

According to Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Hill offered the 57-year-old man whom Hill allegedly slapped on June 18 the sum of $200 in the time after the incident.

The information comes from a supplement to the original report prepared by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Per the report, the dispute happened when Hill and others entered a docked private boat. The captain of the boat told them to leave. Hill allegedly said to the captain, “I can buy you and the boat.”

The captain contends that Hill began to spew expletives and “became enraged and attempted to enter the boat to cause him bodily harm but was held back by unknown associates.” Hill did not identify himself by name, saying only that he is “number 10 from the Miami Dolphins.”

During the dispute, an employee of Kelley Fishing Fleet walked over to the scene. Hill allegedly slapped that employee on the back of the neck.

Surveillance footage, per the supplemental police report, backs up the versions offered by the boat captain and the employee who was struck. The employee later identified Hill in a photo lineup.

Before Hill left the scene, he was heard telling an “associate” to give the alleged victim $200. The alleged victim did not accept the money.

The State Attorney’s Office is currently handling the investigation.

The NFL has not commented on the matter. At this point, it would be difficult for the NFL to ignore it, especially if surveillance video shows Hill hitting the employee. And, as the NFL learned nine years ago with the Ray Rice fiasco, if the NFL doesn’t get its hands on the surveillance video, TMZ inevitably will.

The NFL typically takes no action under the Personal Conduct Policy until any associated criminal case has ended. Hill’s history (he pleaded guilty to choking and punching his then-pregnant girlfriend in 2015) would potentially enhance any punishment imposed on Hill.