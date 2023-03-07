 Skip navigation
Top News

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Police say Joe Mixon's home is "part of a crime scene"

  
Published March 7, 2023 07:37 AM
Police have not yet charged Bengals running back Joe Mixon with a crime. Via TMZ.com, however, police say Mixon’s home is a crime scene .

No arrests were made when police arrived at Mixon’s home on Monday night to investigate a shooting. A juvenile had been injured and transported to a local hospital.

WLWT reported that Mixon’s sister said he “was not involved ” in the shooting that injured a teenager.

Still, the fact that his home is a crime scene means that police think a crime occurred there. The next question is whether anyone will be charged with one or more crimes arising from the shooting.

These events are unfolding at an unfortunate time for Mixon. He had an off-field incident during the postseason that resulted in charges being filed and then dropped. He also faces the possibility of being released by the Bengals, or at a minimum being asked to reduce his $9.4 million base salary.